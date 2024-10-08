Blood donors needed to help with Hurricane Helene’s impact

The American Red Cross is working to restock its blood supply after Hurricane Helene ripped through the Southeast U.S.

Since it made landfall, the Red Cross says more than 100 blood drives have been canceled, causing thousands of blood and platelet donations to go uncollected.

From now until October 31, anyone who donates blood, platelets, or plasma will receive a $10 Amazon gift card and be entered for a chance to win one of three $5,000 gift cards.

At least 227 people have died across six states as a result of Hurricane Helene.

Helene came ashore September 26 as a Category 4 hurricane and carved a wide swath of destruction as it moved northward from Florida, washing away homes, destroying roads and knocking out electricity and cellphone service for millions.

Helene is the deadliest hurricane to hit the mainland U.S. since Katrina in 2005.

