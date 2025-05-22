Blinded by the light: Should there be restrictions on headlights?

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A Washington Congresswoman is shining a light on what she says is a persistent problem for drivers—overly bright headlights.

U.S. Representative Marie Gluesenkamp Perez told the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee that the blinding beams are a danger on the roadway.

She acknowledged that the new Bipartisan Infrastructure Law tried to improve safety by allowing manufacturers to install adaptive beams, which are supposed to adjust headlights to oncoming traffic and other environmental factors.

“But let’s be honest. It has not helped,” Gluesenkamp Perez said.

She told the committee she’d like to work with it and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to set standards for headlights, “that retain visibility for drivers, but also reduce glare and increase safety for other drivers on the road.”

She said this is not just a concern in her southwest Washington, Third Congressional District.

Various people question restrictions on headlights

“This is something that draws ire from rural Americans, from older Americans, from law enforcement,” she said, adding social media is full of complaints.

KIRO Newsradio found no shortage of critics on Reddit.

“Why do you need to send 80,000 lumens into my brain just to see what’s in front of you?” one user wrote.

Another wrote, “Used to love driving in the dark too, but it’s miserable now, sick of…being flash banged by oncoming vehicles.”

“If you’re so blind that you need an industrial laser frying everyone else’s retinas to see ahead of you, maybe just don’t (expletive) drive,” wrote another.

©2025 Cox Media Group