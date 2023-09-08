Blaine Border Patrol rescues 3 people abandoned by human smuggler

BLAINE, Wash. — Three people were rescued by the Blaine Border Patrol Friday Morning after being abandoned in the mountains near Sumas.

The victims were left by a human smuggler according to Chief Patrol Agent Rosario Vasquez.

“Human smugglers are callous individuals who do not value human life. They put these individual’s lives in danger by abandoning them in the mountains,” said Vasquez. “Fortunately, in this case, Border Patrol agents who are highly trained in search-and-rescue techniques were able to locate them and get them safely out of the mountains.”

The rescue happened after authorities got a call from a woman who said she and two other people had been abandoned in the mountains. Agents soon found her location with the help of GPS coordinates and photos that the woman sent.

A “technical rope rescue” was then used to pull the victims off the mountain’s face.

The woman and two others were determined to be undocumented immigrants from Mexico.









