Black Restaurant Week in Seattle continues through Sunday

SEATTLE — There’s still time to support the 4th annual Black Restaurant Week in Seattle!

Through Sunday, the 10-day long event showcases local minority-owned businesses amid challenges of rising costs throughout the industry.

Black Restaurant Week is a marketing agency focused on “shedding light on small culinary businesses that often struggle with limited funds and resources for their own promotional efforts.”

Here are black-owned restaurants to check out in Seattle:

Emma’s BBQ

Taste of the Caribbean

Conscious Eatery

Shewa-Ber

Simply Soulful Cafe

Soul

Dirty Dog

23rd Ave Brewery

Kaffa Coffee and Wine

The Station Coffee Shop

Jones Barbeque

The Original Philly’s

Soulful Dishes

Jackson’s Catfish Corner

Creamy Cone Cafe

Island Soul Rum Bar & Soul Shack

Pams Kitchen

Ezell’s Famous Chicken

Gold Coast Ghal Kitchen

Tres House of Cheesesteaks LLC

Poco Bar & Lounge

Mama Sambusa Kitchen

Umami Kushi LLC





