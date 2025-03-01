Black Restaurant Week in Seattle continues through Sunday

SEATTLE — There’s still time to support the 4th annual Black Restaurant Week in Seattle!
Through Sunday, the 10-day long event showcases local minority-owned businesses amid challenges of rising costs throughout the industry.
Black Restaurant Week is a marketing agency focused on “shedding light on small culinary businesses that often struggle with limited funds and resources for their own promotional efforts.”
Here are black-owned restaurants to check out in Seattle:
Island Soul Rum Bar & Soul Shack
Tres House of Cheesesteaks LLC
