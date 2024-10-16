Bird flu infects commercial flock in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — Bird flu has infected a flock at a farm in Franklin County.

This is the first detection of the highly contagious virus in Washington in 2024. The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) says it was alerted October 11 to a high number of chickens suddenly dying at a commercial farm in the area.

The WSDA says other birds were lethargic and showing additional signs of illness; prompting an investigation by state and federal veterinarians.

The name of the farm has not been disclosed.

On Tuesday, the Washington Animal Disease and Diagnostic Laboratory (WADDL) confirmed that samples from the flock they received came back positive for bird flu.

State officials quarantined the impacted flock and humanely euthanized them to prevent further spread.

Poultry products from the flock will not enter the food supply system.

The WSDA says since 2022, 47 flocks in our state have been infected by the bird flu. If a flock experiences sudden death or illness of multiple birds, use the new online reporting tool or call WSDA’s Sick Bird Hotline at 1-800-606-3056. Birds that have already died should be double-bagged and kept in a cooler on ice until WSDA veterinarians can arrange for sampling.

