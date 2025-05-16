Bipartisan bill promises college access for low-income students

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Senator Matt Boehnke is celebrating the signing of Senate Bill 5543, which he said will significantly reduce college costs and remove bureaucratic barriers for low-income students.

Senate Bill 5543 passed with strong bipartisan support and will immediately enroll eligible students into the College Bound Scholarship program with no application required.

“This bill is about breaking down barriers—period,” Sen. Boehnke, R-Kennewick, said. “For too long, students who qualified for help still slipped through the cracks because of paperwork and red tape. This law fixes that. Every eligible student will be automatically enrolled in the College Bound Scholarship program. That’s what good government looks like—smart, effective, and focused on real outcomes.”

Automatic enrollment boosts support for low-income students

The College Bound Scholarship helps cover tuition and fees at Washington’s public colleges and universities.. The new law ensures more students will benefit from this support. Students who qualify for free or reduced-price lunch will be automatically signed up for the scholarship.

The law also improves access for students in foster care or those adopted between the ages of 14 and 18, making it easier for them to stay eligible.

“This isn’t just a bill—it’s a promise to every seventh grader in Washington that if you work hard and graduate, we’ve got your back,” Boehnke said. “We’re investing in the next generation of nurses, teachers, technicians, and entrepreneurs. This is a smart investment in our workforce and communities’ future.”

The bill takes effect on July 27, just in time for the next school year.

