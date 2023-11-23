Bicyclist killed in crash with car in Kent

A bicyclist was killed after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Kent. Witnesses say the rider turned in front of the vehicle.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on Central Avenue South near East Willis Street.

Kent police and medics arrived just minutes after the crash but could not the bicyclist. He has been identified as a 48-year-old man from Kent.

Police do not believe the driver of the vehicle was impaired. He stayed at the scene after the crash and has been fully cooperating with investigators.

The Kent Police Traffic Unit is investigating the crash. Kent PD is asking anyone with information about the crash to call the Kent PD Tip Line 253-856-5808 or leave a tip at KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov. Refer to Kent Case Number 23-15895.

