Bicyclist killed in crash with box truck in Kent

KENT, Wash. — Part of a busy highway is closed after a fatal crash involving a bicyclist in Kent.

Puget Sound Fire first tweeted about the incident on eastbound Southeast Kent-Kangley Road at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The bicyclist and a box truck crashed. The person on the bike died from their injuries.

Both directions of SE Kent-Kangley Road/State Route 516 are closed at 132nd Avenue Southeast while Kent Police officers investigate.

Drivers should avoid the area.

Please avoid the area of Kent Kangley and 132nd due to road closures for a fatal collision investigation pic.twitter.com/4YPuPcGlcH — Kent Police (@kentpd) August 30, 2023





