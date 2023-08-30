Local

Bicyclist killed in crash with box truck in Kent

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Scene of crash that killed bicyclist in Kent The bicyclist was struck by a box truck. (Puget Sound Fire)

KENT, Wash. — Part of a busy highway is closed after a fatal crash involving a bicyclist in Kent.

Puget Sound Fire first tweeted about the incident on eastbound Southeast Kent-Kangley Road at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The bicyclist and a box truck crashed. The person on the bike died from their injuries.

Both directions of SE Kent-Kangley Road/State Route 516 are closed at 132nd Avenue Southeast while Kent Police officers investigate.

Drivers should avoid the area.


