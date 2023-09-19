Bicyclist airlifted after early morning hit-and-run in Hansville

HANSVILLE, Wash. — Authorities in Kitsap County are looking for a driver in a hit-and-run in Hansville that left a bicyclist with critical injuries Tuesday morning.

Deputies believe the incident at Northeast Evening Star Lane and Hansville Road Northeast happened between 5:10 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.

The victim was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center.

Kitsap County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a black vehicle that’s missing a passenger-side mirror. The mirror was found at the scene.

#UPDATE: KCSO Deputies have determined the timeline for an early morning hit & run in Hansville was 5:10-5:30 AM today.

Looking for a black vehicle missing a passenger side mirror.

A cyclist was critically injured and airlifted to Harborview Medical Center. pic.twitter.com/3Sss9GR1tC — Kitsap Sheriff (@KitsapCoSheriff) September 19, 2023

