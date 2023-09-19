Local

Bicyclist airlifted after early morning hit-and-run in Hansville

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Hansville hit-and-run The cyclist was critically injured. (Kitsap County Sheriff's Office)

HANSVILLE, Wash. — Authorities in Kitsap County are looking for a driver in a hit-and-run in Hansville that left a bicyclist with critical injuries Tuesday morning.

Deputies believe the incident at Northeast Evening Star Lane and Hansville Road Northeast happened between 5:10 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.

The victim was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center.

Kitsap County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a black vehicle that’s missing a passenger-side mirror. The mirror was found at the scene.

