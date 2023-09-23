Better mental health, opioid treatment coming to Auburn, Longview, Yakima, and Capitol Hill

Auburn, Longview, Yakima, and Capitol Hill will all receive grants to improve mental health and opioid treatment services.

Clinics at each location will get federal funding to improve their services or expand their certification, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell announced on Friday.

In October of 2022, more than 500 CCBHCs helped 2.1 million people across the United States.

“Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers provide essential tools to help patients avoid emergency room visits and get on a path to recovery,” said Sen. Cantwell. “More low-cost services like medication-assisted treatment and outpatient care options will now be available at Sound’s Seattle and Auburn locations thanks to these new CCBHC certifications.”

Sen. Cantwell helped create the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHC) program and worked to get over $8.6 billion in funding over the next decade through last year’s Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

Sound Mental Health in Auburn will get $940,298, the Capitol Hill clinic will get $940,298, the Longview clinic will get ($999,470), and Comprehensive Healthcare in Yakima will get $1,000,000.

The funding will also expand, develop, and certify the Auburn and Capitol Hill clinics as official CCBHCs. The project hopes to improve behavioral mental health treatment and opiate addiction recovery at each location.









