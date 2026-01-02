Beniers scores twice as Kraken surge past Predators 4-1 in strong first period

Matty Beniers scored twice in a dominant first period to lead the Seattle Kraken to a 4-1 win over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night, according to the Associated Press.

The victory marked the Kraken’s fifth win in their last six games, a sharp turnaround after a stretch in which Seattle dropped 10 of 11.

Seattle Kraken came out fast and built the game’s decisive momentum early.

Matty Beniers opened the scoring 3:48 into the first period with a shot from near the blue line that found its way past the goaltender.

Seattle doubled the lead midway through the period when Jamie Oleksiak scored at 10:41, and just 10 seconds later Beniers struck again to make it 3-0.

The three-goal burst put Seattle firmly in control and allowed the Kraken to settle into a structured game the rest of the way.

Goaltender Philipp Grubauer turned aside 24 shots, anchoring the defensive effort and limiting Nashville’s chances at a comeback.

Oleksiak briefly left the game in the third period after taking a puck off the back of his knee but later returned to the ice.

Nashville Predators got on the scoreboard late in the second period when Roman Josi scored on a power play, assisted by Luke Evangelista and Ryan O’Reilly.

That goal cut into the deficit but did little to slow Seattle’s momentum.

Jared McCann sealed the outcome with a long-distance empty-net goal with 2:13 remaining, closing out the scoring.

Nashville goaltender Juuse Saros finished with 19 saves.

Seattle spread the offense around, with assists from Jordan Eberle, Ryan Winterton, Ryker Evans, Jacob Melanson, Kaapo Kakko and Ryan Lindgren.

The Kraken continue their road swing with a matchup at Vancouver on Friday night.

©2026 Cox Media Group