Bellingham police seeking witnesses in Thursday shooting

Police in Bellingham are asking the public for help regarding a shooting Thursday night where a man was injured.

At about 7:46 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 4000 block of Northwest Avenue in Bellingham.

When officers arrived, they found two men, one with a gunshot wound.

The injured man was transported to a hospital in life-threatening condition.

The other man, identified as Matthew Coltrane, 32, was arrested for felony assault.

During their investigation, police believe other people were in the area when the shooting happened.

If you are a witness or have more information about the incident, contact the Bellingham Police Department at 360-778-8611 or email tipline@cob.org, referencing case number 24B03289.

©2024 Cox Media Group