BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Missing Indigenous Missing Person alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl last seen in Bellingham on Monday.

Abriana Powell was last seen in the area of Jefferson Street in the Columbia neighborhood around 7 p.m.

It’s unknown which direction she was heading.

She is 5′2″ and around 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and jeans.

Call 911 if you see her.

©2025 Cox Media Group