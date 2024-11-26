Bellingham home destroyed by tree during Pacific storm, cats escaped unharmed

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The impact of last week’s bomb cyclone was both devastating and deadly for families across Western Washington.

Tuesday saw trees wreaking havoc on the power grid and local homes. For some, the process of rebuilding could take months.

“We heard the cracking and then watched the tree come down,” says Aaron Noice, a longtime Bellingham resident.

Cameras inside his home captured the damage in real-time. Noice and his wife did too. They were standing just feet away from their home when they saw a nearly 200-foot Douglas fir crashing down.

The tree broke through large sections of their roof, garage, and siding. Noice’s response in the moment following, was to run toward his home.

“I didn’t hesitate. I was at the door as debris was still falling onto the house and I didn’t even realize it,” says Noice.

He and his wife were in a race to rescue their four cats. Each pet was miraculously unharmed. This is why despite the extensive damage to his home, Noice is still filled with gratitude for what and who is left.

“We’re just super thankful that we weren’t in the house. It could’ve been a whole lot worse,” says Noice.

Noice says insurance crews are coming to survey the damage this week. He is optimistic they’ll be able to rebuild.

©2024 Cox Media Group