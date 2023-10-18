Bellevue Transit and Community Transit both want feedback on upcoming projects

The City of Bellevue is looking to make some improvements to its roadways and they’re asking for your help.

The transit department wants the public to weigh in on the preliminary design to create a new multi-modal connection.

This is for Northeast Spring Boulevard between 124th and 130th Avenues Northeast.

The construction will result in a complete corridor from downtown Bellevue through the Bel-Red area.

The online open house closes on Friday. For more information and to share feedback, go here.

If you live in Bothell, Community Transit wants your input on the expansion of the Swift Green Line.

The plan is to add up to six new pairs of stations between Canyon Park and UW Bothell/Cascadia College.

Construction on this extension is expected to start in 2027. To learn more and to take the survey, go here.

