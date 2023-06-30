Bellevue teen arrested for allegedly holding elderly victims at gunpoint and robbing them

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection with multiple armed robberies of elderly people around the Bellevue area.

The teen also allegedly assaulted people, stole cars, and used stolen guns, according to the Bellevue Police Department.

Police say the teen was 15 years old when he committed the crimes, with the help of a 15-year-old girl accomplice.

The pair is accused of robbing a 71-year-old woman at gunpoint in the Bellevue Square parking garage on May 10. Police say only two hours later the same day, the two allegedly robbed an 82-year-old at gunpoint.

Police say both times, the teens took a wallet or purse and their cell phones.

Detectives say they connected the teens to another robber on Main Street in downtown Bellevue on May 20. Street cameras captured the robbery.

Detectives say the car and gun used during the crimes were stolen.

“These two prey on unsuspecting vulnerable people, stealing their purses, wallets, and cellphones, all while threatening them with a gun,” said Captain Shelby Shearer. “I’m thankful for the excellent detective work that identified these two juvenile suspects and led to their arrest. In fact, the investigation has tied these two to several other cases in the region.”

Officers found a stolen loaded 9mm Glock when arresting the boy. The BPD says he is charged with four felonies, including robbery and possessing a stolen gun.

Detectives say they also uncovered evidence that the boy was involved in two Pierce County coffee stand armed robberies on May 9.

