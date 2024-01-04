Bellevue suspects face arraignment after stealing $20k in designer sunglasses

BELLVUE, Wash. — Four suspects are expected to be arraigned in King County today after police say they stole over $20,000 in designer sunglasses.

Police arrested the four women last month at the Nordstrom in Bellevue Square Mall. They were caught on camera hiding the sunglasses in their coats.

Detectives believe they were part of several thefts at the same mall between September and November.

The suspect’s ages range between 19 and 27 and they all face organized retail theft charges.

