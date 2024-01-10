Bellevue School District employee carjacked at gunpoint in bus yard

An employee of the Bellevue School District was carjacked at gunpoint at the school district bus yard Wednesday morning.

At about 5:22 a.m., officers responded to the report of a carjacking at 12026 Northeast 5th Street.

When officers arrived, the victim said he was walking in the parking lot of the bus yard when two people approached him.

When the employee asked them why they were on the school district property, the two suspects pointed handguns at him and demanded his phone and car keys.

The employee refused and was assaulted by one of the men.

The two suspects then stole the employee’s black 2017 Honda CR-V and left the area.

Officers recovered a stolen Kia nearby, which they believe was the car the suspects arrived in.

Bellevue detectives are investigating the incident.

