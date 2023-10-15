Local

Bellevue police work with Warrior Strength Martial Arts to promote women’s free self-defense class

By KIRO 7 News Staff

BELLVUE, Wash. — The Bellevue Police Department is working with Warrior Strength Martial Arts to promote a free women’s self-defense class on October 22.

The one-day course will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at Warrior Strength Martial Arts located in Bellevue.

No experience is necessary and the course is open to all above 11 years of age.

Athletic clothing is recommended.

Registration is required and spots are limited so email chanaumi@bellevuewa.gov to save your place.

