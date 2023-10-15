Bellevue police work with Warrior Strength Martial Arts to promote women’s free self-defense class

BELLVUE, Wash. — The Bellevue Police Department is working with Warrior Strength Martial Arts to promote a free women’s self-defense class on October 22.

The one-day course will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at Warrior Strength Martial Arts located in Bellevue.

FREE women’s self defense class - Sunday, October 22, 6pm-8pm at Warrior Strength Martial Arts - 1414 127th Pl NE #104.

No experience necessary, ages 11+, fitness attire recommended. Registration required. Email chanaumi@bellevuewa.gov to save your spot! pic.twitter.com/x4waz15WpL — Bellevue, WA Police (@BvuePD) October 15, 2023

No experience is necessary and the course is open to all above 11 years of age.

Athletic clothing is recommended.

Registration is required and spots are limited so email chanaumi@bellevuewa.gov to save your place.

©2023 Cox Media Group