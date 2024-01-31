Bellevue police will soon have body cams, upgraded high-tech Tasers

BELLEVUE, Wash. — After years of preparation, Bellevue patrol officers will soon be equipped with new body-worn cameras.

Early next month, a select group of patrol officers will be testing the cameras in the field, with all officers scheduled to be equipped with them by the end of march.

The new AXON Body 4 cameras offer high-definition recording, better performance in low light and a larger field of view compared to most police body cameras used today, Bellevue Police said in a news release.

They also have a two-way radio, which will allow officers and command centers to communicate with both audio and video during live police responses.

They are also upgrading to new high-tech tasers.

Officers are now being trained with the Taser 10 stun guns. The department expects to add more than 200 new Tasers by the end of next month.

BPD says the new state-of-the-art tasers are safer, more accurate, have a 45-foot range — twice the range of Bellevue officers’ current tasers — and feature a flashing light and loud sound before they’re fired, which could help de-escalate a situation before the taser is fired.

©2024 Cox Media Group