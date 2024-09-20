Bellevue Police warn of returning jewelry thefts after three incidents in one day

Jewelry thefts that troubled Bellevue earlier this summer appear to have resurfaced, with three incidents reported within an hour on September 17, according to the Bellevue Police Department.

Authorities are urging residents to stay vigilant and take precautions when approached by strangers.

Between 2:30 p.m. and 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, three female suspects approached victims, allegedly striking up conversations before stealing jewelry from their necks or arms.

The suspects were reportedly traveling in either a red or gray sedan or a gray SUV, police said.

In the first incident, around 2:45 p.m., a woman waiting at a school bus stop near the intersection of Northeast 13th Place and 156th Avenue Northeast realized her gold necklace was missing after a suspect left the scene in a gray SUV.

At approximately 3:15 p.m., a woman walking near 165th Place Northeast and Northeast 30th Street was approached by suspects in a gray sedan who demanded her jewelry.

The victim, who did not have any, reported that the suspects drove away without further incident.

The third incident, around 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of 148th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 57th Street, saw a more aggressive approach.

The victim was restrained by two suspects while a third removed several necklaces from her.

The suspects fled in a red sedan with the stolen jewelry.

None of the victims sustained serious physical injuries during the incidents, but police are urging residents to be cautious and follow safety guidelines, such as avoiding vehicles with strangers, maintaining distance during conversations, and traveling in groups whenever possible.

Bellevue Police ask that anyone who becomes a victim of a similar incident report it immediately and contact law enforcement if they feel their safety is at risk.

