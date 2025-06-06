Bellevue police issued 300 tickets, arrested 8 in May, citing speeding

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Bellevue Police Department (BPD) says officers issued hundreds of tickets in May, as they’ve increased patrols to crack down on speeding drivers.

Around 300 tickets were issued and eight people were arrested in May in reckless driving incidents, according to BPD.

Earlier this year, Bellevue Police saw a 163 percent increase in speeding tickets.

“Bellevue Police’s speeding emphasis sends a strong message. The safety of this community is our top priority, and we will do everything within our law enforcement authority to safeguard that,” Bellevue Police Chief Wendell Shirley said.

In a release, Bellevue Police cited a fatal crash on May 2 where an 18-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash caused by speeding.

There have been around 1,970 speeding-related deaths in Washington over the last 10 years in Washington, according to the Washington Traffic Safety Commission.

