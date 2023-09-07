Bellevue police investigating armed robbery in Enatai neighborhood

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Officers with the Bellevue Police Department are investigating an armed robbery in the Enatai neighborhood Tuesday morning.

According to Bellevue police, at about 8:45 a.m. a woman was walking in the Enatai Neighborhood Park in the 10600 block of Southeast 25th Street when a man approached her holding a gun.

The man demanded the woman’s cell phone and her fanny pack and when she handed them over, he ran to a green Kia driven by another person and drove away.

The woman was not injured.

Mercer Island police later found the abandoned Kia.

The first man was described as a thin Black man in his 20s, between 5 feet 9 inches and 6 feet tall. He was wearing an olive green hooded sweatshirt with the hood up and a black bandanna with a white skull on it, covering his face.

The driver of the Kia was described as also wearing a black bandana with a skull on it, covering his face.

Bellevue police believe the incident was isolated, but ask residents in the area to be vigilant and call 911 if they see suspicious behavior.

