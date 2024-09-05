Bellevue Police investigate early morning stabbing

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue Police Department (BPD) is investigating an early morning stabbing in the 800 block of 160th Avenue NE at 12:04 am Thursday.

A 30-year-old man was allegedly stabbed in the head, and BPD officers noted a significant amount of bleeding.

The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center by ambulance.

BPD is working with neighboring agencies to search for the suspect involved, saying the stabbing incident involved a dispute between two individuals and was not a random act of violence.

©2024 Cox Media Group