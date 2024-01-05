Bellevue Police Department hosts women’s self-defense workshop

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Bellevue Police Department is hosting its 25th free women’s self-defense workshop on Jan. 28.

The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Warrior Strength Martial Arts in Bellevue.

No experience is necessary and all above 11 years old are welcome. Fitness clothing is recommended.

The event requires preregistration, so to save your spot, email chanaumi@bellevuewa.gov.

