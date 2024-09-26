Bellevue Police arrest man for driving under the influence, biting officer’s finger

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue Police say they arrested a 21-year-old man for assaulting one of their officers and driving under the influence.

It happened Wednesday morning in the Crossroads neighborhood.

Just after 6:00 a.m. a concerned neighbor called 911 after seeing a man slumped over the wheel of a silver Hyundai sedan near 148th Avenue Northeast.

When officers arrived, they found the vehicle was still running and in ‘drive.’

Officers say they also noticed the ignition had been removed and the lock on the driver’s door had been punched out.

When they tried to arrest him, police say the man put up a fight, breaking one officer’s finger.

Officers had to call for backup and say they had to use tasers while arresting him.

Inside the stolen vehicle, officers say they found various tools and mail stolen from at least 29 people who live in Bellevue and Redmond.

Officers learned that the man was also involved in an incident in Redmond before his arrest, where he was accused of running from the police in a stolen car.

The suspect was processed and later booked into the King County Jail.

