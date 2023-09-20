Bellevue police arrest alleged armed gas station robber

Bellevue police arrested a man this week who allegedly robbed a gas station on June 23.

The Bellevue Police Department said the robbery happened at 11 p.m. at a Shell Gas Station near Bellevue College. Police said a man who was dressed in all-black, was armed with a handgun, allegedly robbed the clerk, and then fled on foot.

Alleged Bellevue gas station robber. (Bellevue Police Department)

BPD said police patrol and K-9 units arrived and searched the area, but the man was gone.

The case was then assigned to the Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit. A detective found local video footage in the area that linked the man to a car and then to an apartment complex in Bellevue. The detective confirmed the man’s identity and confirmed that he was in the area of the robbery using cell phone location data.

The Bellevue Police Department’s Special Operations Group (SOG) then took on the task of finding the man and following him until the Bellevue Police SWAT team could move in and arrest him.

The team also found out the man was staying at a home in Shoreline. On August 29, the Bellevue Police SWAT Team searched the Shoreline home and allegedly found a gun in the man’s bedroom, along with black sneakers bearing a distinctive white pattern believed to have been worn during the robbery.

An alleged Bellevue robber was arrested in Shoreline. (Bellevue Police Department)

Detectives then arrested the man.

He is now in custody, has been charged with robbery in the first degree and unlawful possession of a firearm, and is being held on a bail amount of $250,000.

