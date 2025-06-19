Bellevue pimp sentenced to 35 years after posting crimes on social media

BELLEVUE, Wash. — This story was initially published on MyNorthwest.com

A Bellevue man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for multiple charges, including human trafficking and promoting prostitution, after he was caught bragging on social media about the amount of money he made from being a pimp.

The Bellevue Police Department (BPD) began its investigation last year after discovering potential signs of human trafficking when responding to a domestic violence call. The department used social media posts posted by Cedric Dorsey II, under the social media profile “CCC Cash Chasen Ced,” to build a case against him.

BPD stated Dorsey, 32, trafficked women for sex, and would use violence against them to control them.

Initial domestic violence call that prompted investigation

When Bellevue Police investigated the initial domestic violence call, the woman told police Dorsey was her boyfriend, and that he was forcing her to perform sex work and give him the money earned. The woman later claimed he stomped on her face and forced her to hand over all her earnings. Dorsey would move her between cities, including Seattle, Kent, Renton, and even Las Vegas, and sell her for sex.

When Bellevue officers used a warrant to search Dorsey’s home, they found three firearms, including an AK-47 rifle, alongside $12,000 in cash.

Dorsey, who already has multiple felony convictions including theft, burglary, attempting to elude police, organized retail theft, and possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner, was charged with second-degree human trafficking, first-degree promotion of prostitution, and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

His 35-year sentence will be followed by a term of community custody.

