Bellevue launches new crisis team pairing police with mental health responders

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue launched a team on Friday specifically aimed at helping people in crisis.

The Community Crisis Assistance Team is made up of mental health workers and specially trained police officers.

The city instituted a CCAT pilot program in 2021, which showed there were fewer arrests and hospitalizations. The number of times force was used also dropped when CCAT was involved.

Funding for the team was approved in the city’s 2023-24 budget.

The team differs from standard patrol units because it’s able to spend as much time as necessary to listen to and help find solutions for people in crisis.

Team members can then decide whether the person should speak to an officer or mental health professional, then give them connections to resources.

The creation of CCAT also frees up more patrol officers to go to other calls.





©2023 Cox Media Group