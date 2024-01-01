Bellevue hospital welcomes its first baby of the New Year

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue’s Overlake Medical Center welcomed its first baby of the New Year within the first hour of 2024.

Sumner parents Maan Jhoy (“MJ”) and Romualdo (“Rom”) met baby boy Caleb at 12:52 a.m. Monday. He weighs 5 pound, 13 ounces.

Caleb is the couple’s fourth child.

MJ, who works near the hospital, said she had her third baby at Overlake and didn’t want to have her fourth baby anywhere else.

She also said Caleb isn’t the couple’s first “holiday” baby. Their their 9-year-old son was born on Christmas Day.

First baby of 2024 at Overlake Sumner parents Maan Jhoy (“MJ”) and Romualdo (“Rom”) met baby Caleb at 12:52 a.m. Monday. (Overlake Medical Center)

©2024 Cox Media Group