Bellevue Fire responded to boat fire in Meydenbauer Bay

By KIRO 7 News Staff

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Bellevue Fire Department said they responded to a fire that started on a boat in Meydenbauer Bay.

Mercer Island Police Department Marine Patrol took control of the boat.

An extinguisher was used on a fire that was sparked in the engine compartment.

The fire department said on X.com that they were able to get all people on the boat safely to shore.

