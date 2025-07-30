Bellevue Fire responded to boat fire in Meydenbauer Bay

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Bellevue Fire Department said they responded to a fire that started on a boat in Meydenbauer Bay.

Mercer Island Police Department Marine Patrol took control of the boat.

An extinguisher was used on a fire that was sparked in the engine compartment.

The fire department said on X.com that they were able to get all people on the boat safely to shore.

