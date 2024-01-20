Local

Bellevue Fire Department makes local 5-year-old honorary firefighter

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Firefighter

By KIRO 7 News Staff

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Bellevue Fire Department made a local boy an honorary firefighter on Friday.

“See that heroic young boy in the red fire helmet?” said a spokesperson. “That’s Geno. He’s 5-days shy of turning 5-years-old, and as of last week, he’s done with chemotherapy!”

Chief Hagen & the crew from Engine 110 helped celebrate the boy being in remission.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read