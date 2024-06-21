Bear removed from JBLM

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — On Thursday morning Lakewood police responded to reports of a young black bear in the Edgewood & New Grove near Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Residents were warned to keep pets and children inside.

Eventually the bear wandered onto JBLM, but police stayed in the area in case the bear wandered back into Lakewood.

Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife officers responded after the dealing with another bear earlier in the day.

Wildlife officers were able to tree the bear on the American Lake VA Golf Course. They used a tranquilizer dart on the bear and were able to safely remove it from the area.

