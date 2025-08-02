Bear Gulch Fire still at 3% contained after 4,500 acres burned

HOODSPORT, Wash. — The Bear Gulch fire has now burned around 4,500 acres of brush, as cooler conditions could help fire crews control its spread.

Firefighters say that cooler and humid conditions have helped keep the fire from spreading any further.

They say that they have been using available tools such as sprinkler systems to help control the fire during these favorable conditions.

However, they also said that dry brush and vegetation could help the spread of the fire on its southwestern side.

Crews expect fire activity to increase into Saturday evening.

They also say that it is hard to reach regions of the national park that will continue to burn until rainfall or snowfall puts it out.

