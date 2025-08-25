Bear Gulch Fire grows past 8,700 acres as crews brace for more hot weather

The Bear Gulch Fire near Lake Cushman has grown to 8,702 acres and remains 13% contained, according to fire officials.

The wildfire, which started July 6 on the north side of Lake Cushman near Mount Rose in Olympic National Forest, is human-caused and remains under investigation.

No structures have been damaged, but homes, campgrounds, and recreation areas remain under threat as firefighting crews brace for another stretch of hot, dry weather.

Officials said fire activity increased Sunday under high temperatures, and growth is expected to continue along the northwest and eastern edges near Seven Stream and Slate Creek.

Fire crews are anticipating active to very active behavior Monday, with upslope runs, torching, ridge spotting, and flare-ups in multiple drainages.

Seven helicopters are assigned to drop water on problem areas, but smoke will likely remain heavy overnight and into the morning hours until the inversion lifts around midday.

Firefighters along the northwest shore of Lake Cushman are maintaining structure protection systems, including pumps, sprinklers, and handlines.

Level 3 “GO” evacuation orders are in effect for homes near Dry Creek Trail, including Staircase Campground and properties across the causeway on the lake’s north side.

Areas south of Dry Creek remain under a Level 2 “BE SET” evacuation notice.

To support suppression efforts, the north half of Lake Cushman is closed to recreation, while the southern half remains open.

Campfires are banned in both Olympic National Forest and Olympic National Park, and all outdoor burning is prohibited in Mason County.

Road, trail, and campground closures are in place across the southeast portion of Olympic National Forest and the southeast corner of Olympic National Park.

Air Resource Advisors have deployed sensors to monitor smoke impacts.

Officials warned that air quality can shift quickly, especially during morning inversion periods. Residents are encouraged to check updated conditions on https://fire.airnow.gov.

A heat advisory remains in effect until 9 p.m. Monday.

Forecasters say a low-pressure system off the Gulf of Alaska will begin moving in later this week, bringing cooler temperatures and higher humidity that could help firefighting efforts.

A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place over the fire.

Officials stressed that personal aircraft and drones are prohibited; when drones are spotted, all firefighting aircraft must be grounded.

The U.S. Forest Service is also asking the public for help in its investigation into how the fire started. Tips can be shared via the Forest Service Tipline at 541-618-2154 or emailed to SM.FS.R6TipHotLine@usda.gov with the subject line “Bear Gulch.”

©2025 Cox Media Group