Bear drifts through Bothell home for second time in a week.

BOTHELL, Wash. — A black bear chased away by a dog in Bothell and it was caught on camera.

This is not the first time that bear has been spotted in her yard.

This latest bear was showed up on camera just before 7:30 Sunday morning along 172nd street Southeast in Bothell.

The homeowner says she believes the same bear was in their yard last Thursday.

KIRO 7 reported on a bear attack on a goat in Bellevue late last week. But clearly the bear problems are pretty widespread.

And it does appear there may be more than one bear in this area which is not far from the Snohomish County line.

There are woods all around here, perhaps a bit of bear country.

Residents tell us they are concerned for the unsuspecting children and animals who live here, too.

It was a rude wakeup call for Jennifer Schallmann.

She screamed when she saw it. A bear in her Bothell yard, the same place her dog, Nike, had been, too. And that’s not all.

“We do have a paw print from where the bear is coming through,” she said as she walked to the far end of her yard. “So this is where he’s coming through. And then he takes off through there.”

And the bear walked over to their patio.

“He was up at the table,” said Schallmann. “He was right by the table here today and then came up to the front door where the dog was sleeping.”

What did the dog do? she was asked.

“The dog must have heard him coming or smelled him and he got up and ran,” she said. “He has a very distinctive bark when there is a bear. So, that’s how I knew there was a bear. And right as I looked out the window, that’s when I saw the bear.”

And she is not alone.

“GI-normous,” exclaimed Jensen Cano. “Like, it didn’t look real for a second.”

That is how Cano describes the size of what appears to be a much larger bear in his family’s backyard in nearby Clearview in Snohomish County.

“I think he came from the neighbor’s and then crossed my yard,” he said, “then started walking through the neighborhood and then eventually got down to the woods.”

And it has him a bit concerned.

“I wasn’t afraid because I was in my house,” Cano said. “But I was worried about other people who might be outside or roaming the neighborhood that didn’t know.”

In fact, his mother ran around the neighborhood trying to alert everyone because a lot of kids were playing outside.

It turns out there are approximately 20,000 black bears in the state. And each year, Fish & Wildlife gets an average of 500 calls about sightings or encounters with bears.

