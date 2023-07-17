Bear cub hit by car in Bellevue

A bear cub was hit by a car in Bellevue Sunday, according to the Bellevue Police Department.

At about 4 p.m., officers responded to the report of a single-car collision along Coal Creek Parkway and Newcastle Commons Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a bear cub that had been injured after it was hit by a car.

Wildlife officers were able to get the cub to PAWS Wildlife Center with a broken leg.

According to Bellevue police, the cub - who officers nicknamed Cole - is expected to be okay.

There were no other reported injuries.

