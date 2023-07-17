Bear cub hit by car in Bellevue

A bear cub was hit by a car in Bellevue Sunday, according to the Bellevue Police Department.
At about 4 p.m., officers responded to the report of a single-car collision along Coal Creek Parkway and Newcastle Commons Drive.
When officers arrived, they found a bear cub that had been injured after it was hit by a car.
Wildlife officers were able to get the cub to PAWS Wildlife Center with a broken leg.
According to Bellevue police, the cub - who officers nicknamed Cole - is expected to be okay.
There were no other reported injuries.
©2023 Cox Media Group