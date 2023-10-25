Beacon Hill family creates neighborhood light display, raises funds to fight ALS

BEACON HILL, Wash. — A family in Beacon Hill has created a neighborhood Halloween light display to help raise money in the fight against ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Posted by Comet Lodge Haunt on Monday, October 23, 2023

The display is located at 5923 21st Avenue South. The trail runs around the entire house and even features a corn maze.

The event is open to visitors from Oct. 28 to 29 from 6 to 9 p.m., and on Halloween between 5:30 and 9:30 p.m.

Admission is free but the family is accepting charitable donations to help fight ALS.

Of course, candy will be provided.

If you would like to learn more visit the Comet Lodge Haunt Facebook page.

















