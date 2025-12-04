Battle Ground woman admits role in nationwide pill-mailing scheme, DOJ says

A Battle Ground, Washington woman has pleaded guilty to federal charges connected to a drug-distribution network that shipped pills across the country, according to the Department of Justice.

The DOJ said Megan Farra, 39, entered her guilty plea on Tuesday in federal court in Rhode Island.

She admitted to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute schedule IV-controlled substances, and one count of possession with intent to distribute the same category of drugs.

Her sentencing is set for March 3, 2026.

According to court documents, investigators believe Farra was part of a group that worked with an overseas drug organization.

The DOJ said the organization shipped large quantities of pills to co-conspirators inside the United States, who then divided those pills into smaller packages and mailed them to customers nationwide.

Members of the network were paid for helping facilitate the distribution system.

Prosecutors said the operation was responsible for distributing tens of thousands of pills containing schedule IV substances, as well as certain prescription drugs that are not controlled substances.

