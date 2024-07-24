Battle Ground outbuilding destroyed in fire, but crews keep flames from spreading

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. — The cause of a fire that destroyed an outbuilding in Battle Ground on Monday remains under investigation.

At around 5:43 p.m., crews from Fire District 3 were dispatched to a fire after several callers reported seeing an outbuilding engulfed in flames about 10 feet from a home. They also reported hearing several explosions.

The first crew to arrive at the scene found the outbuilding fully involved in flames, with fire moving toward the home on one side and toward the forest on the other side.

One crew quickly knocked the fire back, protecting the home and keeping the flames from spreading into the wooded area.

A second engine arrived and supplied the first engine with tank water and helped put out the remaining flames.

Additional water was provided to the first engine by two other engines to make sure no flames spread to the home.

Though the outbuilding was a total loss, the fire was contained.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office.

