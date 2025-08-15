Basketball great Sue Bird to be honored

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Final preparations are being made to honor one of professional basketball’s — and Seattle’s — finest.

A video posted on X by the WNBA Seattle Storm shows Sue Bird checking out a statue made in her likeness. The Storm said the team is the first in the WNBA to dedicate a statue to a former player.

“Looks great,” Bird says, as she talks with sculptor Julie Rotblatt-Amrany. The video does not actually show the statue, which is expected to be revealed during a 10 a.m. news conference outside Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday, August 17.

“She looks great.”



A look at Sue’s first look at her statue 🎞️ pic.twitter.com/RaTUA1Pe2t — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) August 14, 2025

According to a previously released statement, the WNBA Storm said a free community fan fest will start at noon, followed by a “Forever Sue” game at 3 p.m. The Storm are set to play the Phoenix Mercury.

“I’m thankful to the Storm and Seattle for this honor, and can’t wait to celebrate with my family, friends, and our amazing fans,” Bird said.

Sue Bird’s basketball career

Bird played her entire career of 21 seasons in Seattle. The stellar point guard won four WNBA Championships, is a five-time Olympic gold medalist, and was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame earlier this year.

Bird is now a member of the Seattle Storm ownership team.

“Her leadership transcended basketball,” Seattle Storm President and CEO Alisha Valavanis said. “We celebrate not just Sue’s illustrious career, but the future she helped pave for the next generation of athletes.”

Mayor Bruce Harrell described Bird as a “transformative figure” in Seattle’s history and a “symbol of what it means to lead with purpose, courage, and heart.”

