‘Barely coherent’ driver arrested after tires fall off on Highway 18

AUBURN, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) says one of its detectives arrested a woman, suspected of driving under the influence on Highway 18 near Auburn.

Wednesday morning WSP says the detective tried to stop the woman, who was heading eastbound, but she refused to pull over.

“She continued to drive until both tires came off near SR-516,” Trooper Rick Johnson wrote on ‘X.’

The vehicle eventually came to a stop.

WSP says the driver was ‘barely coherent,’ and was arrested.

