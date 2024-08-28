Bank robber, person-of-interest on the loose, Bellevue police need help identifying them

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue Police is asking the public for help with identifying suspects from a July bank robbery.

On the afternoon of July 17, police answered calls about a bank robbery in progress at a Wells Fargo on the 2200 block of 156th Avenue Northeast in Bellevue.

When police arrived, the bank teller told police that the suspect passed a note that read “this is a robbery” and demanded large bills.

The teller described the suspect as a young man possibly in his 20s to early 30s.

According to police, the teller complied with the demands and the suspect left the bank going north along 156th Avenue Northeast.

Police are also searching for a person-of-interest that was seen with the suspect prior to the robbery.

Person-of-interest in Bellevue Bank Robbery (Bellevue PD)

Police alleged that a woman shoplifted at a nearby store at the same time as the robbery was happening.

If you recognize either suspect, you are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Jeff Disney at jdisney@bellevuewa.gov or at 425-577-5656.

