Ballard coffee shop burgled for second time in two weeks

BALLARD, Wash. — Staff are now worried for their safety after burglars broke into Woodland Coffee in Ballard for the second time in two weeks.

The first break-in was on Dec. 30. when thieves smashed through the front door and tried to steal the safe before learning that it was bolted to the floor.

Owner Vanessa Daiger thinks the same suspects came back Thursday morning to finish the job. This time they brought tools to unbolt and steal the safe.

“We can see three burglars, all had tools, they seemed to know right where the safe was, and what they needed to take it out,” said Daiger.

She says that her cafe has been broken into about a dozen times over the last five years.

If you know anything about the break-ins, staff ask that you call the Seattle Police Department.









