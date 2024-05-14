Babies “R” Us coming to a Kohl’s this fall

On May 8, Kohl’s announced Babies “R” Us shops will begin opening in its stores nationwide.

According to Kohl’s, 200 stores will open with the new Babies “R” Us shops this year. Customers will also be able to shop online.

In a press release, Kohl said, “The new Babies “R” Us experience will introduce more new customers to Kohl’s, including younger customers who will be choosing Kohl’s for the first time.”

The first Babies “R” Us shop is scheduled to open in August and all 200 will open in time for the holiday shopping season.

Here is the list of the stores opening in Washington.

