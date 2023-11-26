‘Baa!’: Point Defiance Zoo animals chow down on Thanksgiving feast

TACOMA, Wash. — A herd of goats at the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium got to join in on the Thanksgiving festivities.

Zoo staff made a feast out of veterinarian-approved foods.

On the menu was mashed turnip, a side of baby food, pears, blueberries, long-shaved carrots, mocktails (muddled beet juice), willow, maple, and evergreen.

One staff member jokingly says, “Tip me on the way out if you don’t mind, it’s the holidays.”

You can watch the video below:

