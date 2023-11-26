Local

‘Baa!’: Point Defiance Zoo animals chow down on Thanksgiving feast

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Goats at the Point Defiance Zoo enjoyed a Thanksgiving feast. (Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium)

By KIRO 7 News Staff

TACOMA, Wash. — A herd of goats at the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium got to join in on the Thanksgiving festivities.

Zoo staff made a feast out of veterinarian-approved foods.

On the menu was mashed turnip, a side of baby food, pears, blueberries, long-shaved carrots, mocktails (muddled beet juice), willow, maple, and evergreen.

One staff member jokingly says, “Tip me on the way out if you don’t mind, it’s the holidays.”

You can watch the video below:

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read