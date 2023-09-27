Availability for COVID vaccine fo kids in WA expected to improve

Frustrations from families attempting to get the new COVID-19 vaccine for kids have been heard by the Washington Department of Health.

The new shot -- which is recommended for everyone six months old and older -- has been difficult for parents to find for their children under 12, but that availability is expected to improve in the coming weeks.

According to the Washington Department of Health, many providers have placed orders, but shots have not arrived yet.

If you have difficulty finding the vaccine, the Department of Health has created a vaccine locator tool.

