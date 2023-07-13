Authorities seize $200,000 worth of drugs at Gorge concert event

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A variety of drugs with a street value of $200,000 were seized at a concert at the Gorge Amphitheater last weekend.

A task force, deputies, police officers, and Homeland Security Investigations found a large variety of drugs at the Dead and Co. concert event, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the drugs confiscated ranged from such hallucinogens as psilocybin mushrooms and LSD to dissociative anesthetics such as Ketamine; to stimulants — MDMA, MDA, and cocaine — and marijuana.

Over the long weekend, there were nine investigations. Detectives made 13 arrests that led to more than 15 felony drug distribution charges.

Also recovered was more than $23,000 in cash, six cars, and an AR-style ghost gun with armor-piercing bullets.

According to investigators, it’s common for drug traffickers to protect their products with guns.

“The Gorge Amphitheater encourages law enforcement proactivity at their concerts which are known to have an illegal drug culture based on the number of overdoses and incidents experienced over the years. Those incidents include overdose deaths and a recent shooting in which the suspect claims that psychedelic mushrooms contributed to his violence,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

