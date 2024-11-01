Authorities bust crime group in largest fentanyl lab raid in Canadian history, just across WA border

Federal investigators with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police announced they’ve dismantled what they describe as Canada’s largest and most sophisticated drug superlab ever, preventing over 95 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl from reaching Canadian communities or the international market.

The October 25 takedown, led by RCMP’s Pacific Region Federal Policing program, targeted a major transnational organized crime group producing massive amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine at a Falkland, British Columbia, lab and associated locations in Surrey.

During the raids, RCMP seized 54 kilograms of fentanyl, 390 kilograms of methamphetamine, 35 kilograms of cocaine, 15 kilograms of MDMA, and 6 kilograms of cannabis, in addition to 89 firearms, including handguns, AR-15-style rifles, and submachine guns—many loaded and ready for use.

RCMP officers also uncovered explosives, body armor, high-capacity magazines, silencers, and approximately $500,000 in cash. Nine of the firearms were confirmed as stolen.

This extensive operation, involving RCMP’s Drugs and Organized Crime Group-6 and specialized tactical units, uncovered a sophisticated facility capable of producing multiple drug types.

The RCMP Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response team and Kamloops RCMP were among those who supported the bust, which RCMP described as a “decisive blow” against organized crime.

The primary suspect, Gaganpreet Randhawa, has been arrested and is in custody, facing multiple drug and firearm charges.

According to RCMP, several large methamphetamine shipments intended for export were intercepted during the investigation, with 310 kilograms seized in partnership with Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) before reaching their international destinations.

RCMP officials say the investigation remains ongoing, with further probes into the sources of precursor chemicals used at the Falkland site and another rural property in Enderby, BC, where 30 tons of chemicals were confiscated.

