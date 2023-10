AUBURN, Wash. — An investigation is underway after two men were involved in a shooting in Auburn Sunday night.

Valley Regional Fire Authority reported the shooting in the 800 block of 29th Street Southeast on the social media platform X at 11:13 p.m.

Two men were involved.

Both were taken to Harborview Medical Center with critical injuries. One was airlifted.

Auburn Police closed the area while they investigated.

